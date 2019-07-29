Black Lightning: Will The CW’s other DC superhero series ever join the Arrowverse?

This fall, The CW’s Arrowverse will consist of five DC TV shows that will crossover for the highly anticipated event Crisis on Infinite Earths. Yet, there’s a sixth DC TV superhero show that, so far, has existed outside the Arrowverse – Black Lightning.

For two seasons, the people behind Black Lightning have consistently said that the show is not part of the Arrowverse. Fans, however, have hoped to see the titular superhero team up with other long-standing Arrowverse stars like Green Arrow or The Flash.

Based on recent comments by Black Lightning star Cress Williams, fans could finally see that wish become a reality.

During the series’ panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Williams not only said that Black Lightning could be joining the Arrowverse but also pointed to a very specific hero he’d like to see come to Freeland.

“I want Supergirl to come to Freeland. So, there’s been lots of talk…”Williams noted. “Nothing official, but at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Given the massive, multiverse spanning impact that this season’s Arrowverse crossover will have, it would seem that it would offer the perfect opportunity to bring Black Lightning into the Arrowverse.

Fans have long speculated that Black Lightning exists on a different Earth than most of the other Arrowverse shows. However, Crisis on Infinite Earths will be an all-hands-on-deck situation across every Earth in the multiverse. Recruiting Black Lightning, Thunder and the series’ other characters to help in the Crisis would make for an exciting addition to the crossover.

Black Lightning premieres on Monday, October 21 at 9/8c on The CW.