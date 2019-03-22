Black Lightning Season 3 release date on The CW, 2019 cast, trailers, plot and everything we know so far

22nd March 2019 10:34 AM ET

Black Lightning Season 3 is set to premiere on The CW in 2019. Season 2, which premiered in October 2018, took a break in February 2019 but returned on March 4 for the final three episodes.

The CW announced the renewal of Black Lightning for Season 3 in January 2019 at the TCA winter press tour. The renewal came ahead of the conclusion of Season 2 on March 18.

Fans are now looking forward to the return of the series for Season 3 in hopes that they will get answers to issues left unresolved from the explosive Season 2 finale.

Ahead of the return of Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning, for more electrifying action in Season 3, here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season.

This post will also be updated with breaking news and information ahead of the premiere of Black Lightning Season 3.

Black Lightning Season 3 Release Date

The CW has not announced the release date for Black Lightning Season 3, but fans are hoping the show will return in the fall of 2019. The expectation is based on the fact that Season 2 premiered in October 2018, immediately after New York Comic Con.

After Season 1 launched in January 2018, fans expected Season 2 to launch in January 2019. But the early launch of Season 2 in October suggested to many fans that The CW could be planning to settle down to a yearly fall season launch for the show.

It remains to be seen whether The CW will fulfill fans’ expectations.

Black Lightning Season 3: Details

The CW’s TV series is based on the DC Comics series of the same name by writer Tony Isabella and artist Trevor Von Eeden. Black Lightning is a metahuman with superhuman powers.

The DC Comics series was adapted for TV by Salim Akil, and stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, James Remar, and Jordan Calloway.

Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, Oz Scott, and Pascal Verschooris, executive produce the series.

The production companies are Akil Productions and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment.

Black Lightning Season 3 trailer

The CW has not yet released a trailer for Black Lightning Season 3. Given that the network released the promo video for Season 2 in September 2018, ahead of the season premiere in October, fans may have to wait until summer or the fall of 2019 to see the trailer for the upcoming season.

Black Lightning Season 3 cast

Most of the main cast of Season 2 is expected to return for Season 3.

Cress Williams will return as Jefferson Pierce (aka Black Lightning), China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce (aka Lightning), Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce (Thunder), Jordan Calloway as Khalil (Painkiller), Marvin “Krondon” Jones III as Tobias Whale, Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart, Damon Gupton as Inspector Bill Henderson, and James Remar as Jefferson’s old friend Peter Gambi.

Black Lightning: What is the series about?

The series stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce. Pierce is a father, teacher, high school principal, and a hero to his community. His school is a safe haven in a violent and crime-ridden inner-city neighborhood. Pierce also moonlights as the vigilante superhero Black Lightning.

Black Lightning has superhuman powers. He is able to absorb and control electricity.

Black Lightning Season 3: What to expect

In Season 2, the American Security Agency (The ASA) discovered the identity of the vigilante superhero Black Lightning. He is the high school teacher Jefferson Pierce.

The discovery that Black Lightning is Jefferson Pierce could cause trouble for Pierce, his family, and friends in Season 3

Season 2 also revealed new surprising facts about Jennifer’s powers and abilities. We learn that she is able to generate power on her own and not just absorb energy.

Fans are looking forward to seeing her play a greater role in Season 3.

In the Season 2 finale, Black Lightning and Anissa (Thunder) face off against Tobias and his metahumans. Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off. In Season 3, fans can expect full-blown war in Freeland.