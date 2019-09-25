Home > Smallscreen

Black-ish pays tribute to Ruby and Hart Campbell after tragic car crash

25th September 2019 9:42 AM ET
Black-ish cast. Pic credit: ABC

The Black-ish Season 6 premiere, titled Pops the Question, aired last night on ABC. The show paid tribute to Ruby and Hart Campbell with a memorial that featured at the end of the episode.

Many Black-ish fans who saw the memorial had never heard of Ruby and Hart Campbell, and viewers took to social media to inquire who they were. Fans also asked about their connection to the show and why the show decided to pay tribute to them.

If you saw the memorial and wondered who Ruby and Hart Campbell were, their connection to the show, and how they died, here is everything you need to know.

In Memory of Ruby and Hart Campbell
Black-ish Season 6 premiere featured a memorial to Jewish teens Ruby and Hart Campbell who died in a car crash. Pic credit: ABC

Who were Rudy and Hart Campbell?

Rudy and Hart Campbell were the teenage children of Gail Lerner and Colin Campbell. They died in a tragic car crash that happened in the Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County, outside Palm Springs, at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

According to the Jewish Journal, the fatal car crash reportedly involved a drunk driver. Ruby, 17, and Hart, 14, were riding in the back seat of their parents’ car when the accident occurred. Both children died the following day.

Gail and Colin (both 49 years old), were also injured in the accident.

Gail and Colin married after they graduated from the Theatre Program, Directing Concentration of the School of the Arts, in 1996. They are members of the IKAR Jewish community in L.A.

Gail is an Emmy-nominated veteran TV producer and writer. His credits include Black-ish and Will and Grace.

Colin is a film director, writer, and producer. He teaches at Chapman University and Cal Poly Pomona.

The couple also shares an Oscar nomination.

The funeral ceremony for Ruby and Hart that took place on June 17 at the Shalhevet High’s gymnasium in L.A. was a very emotional event. Hundreds of members of the Jewish community in L.A. turned up to show support for the devastated couple.

Gail revealed in the eulogy that she delivered at her children’s funeral that Ruby was an LGBTQ youth who struggled with depression, anxiety, OCD, and suicidality.

Following the tragic death of the teenagers, friends and sympathizers were urged to honor Ruby and Hart by making donations to The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is an organization that supports LGBTQ teenagers. The organization is dedicated to “ending LGBTQ youth suicide.”

