Black-ish pays tribute to Ruby and Hart Campbell after tragic car crash

The Black-ish Season 6 premiere, titled Pops the Question, aired last night on ABC. The show paid tribute to Ruby and Hart Campbell with a memorial that featured at the end of the episode.

Many Black-ish fans who saw the memorial had never heard of Ruby and Hart Campbell, and viewers took to social media to inquire who they were. Fans also asked about their connection to the show and why the show decided to pay tribute to them.

#blackish. I had to google the “memoriam.” https://t.co/MiCVpVtTVX — Girl ofthe SouthSide (@englewoodelaine) September 25, 2019

I googled Ruby and Hart Campbell after the deeply affecting coda at the end of #Blackish. My heart goes out to their parents. A devastating loss, and a lovely tribute. May their memory be for a blessing. — Rawr. I’m a baby dragon 🔥 (@iamsarahstorm) September 25, 2019

Watching @blackishabc and was going to comment that Diane does have a heart….until I saw the episode is in memory of Ruby & Hart Campbell, children of director Gail Lerner & Colin Campbell, & my heart fell. Such a tragic story. I cannot fathom the pain & heartbreak. Prayers. — Lisa Lili Mercer (@Liliannette) September 25, 2019

Just watched the season premiere of the terrific show @blackishabc. Two observations: 1) @marsaimartin is a STAR in the making. She is SO good, such comic timing + dramatic depth. 2) I looked up the "In memory of Ruby & Hart Campbell" dedication in the end credits, and cried. 😢 — Cynthia Nagle (@cynthianagle) September 25, 2019

If you saw the memorial and wondered who Ruby and Hart Campbell were, their connection to the show, and how they died, here is everything you need to know.

Who were Rudy and Hart Campbell?

Rudy and Hart Campbell were the teenage children of Gail Lerner and Colin Campbell. They died in a tragic car crash that happened in the Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County, outside Palm Springs, at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

"May your souls now soar and your spirits shine with eternal light." – Kelly Hartog https://t.co/JBqgqdXGNt — Jewish Journal (@JewishJournal) September 21, 2019

According to the Jewish Journal, the fatal car crash reportedly involved a drunk driver. Ruby, 17, and Hart, 14, were riding in the back seat of their parents’ car when the accident occurred. Both children died the following day.

DO NOT DRINK & DRIVE. These are 3 remarkable humans whose lives were taken when somebody, selfishly, decided to drive while intoxicated. Ruby & Hart Campbell and Noah Bernardout, were all killed by drunk drivers this summer and our community is devastated. Remember them, please! pic.twitter.com/UzewmVPe9Q — GlamdomFandom (@GlamdomFandom) September 16, 2019

Gail and Colin (both 49 years old), were also injured in the accident.

Gail and Colin married after they graduated from the Theatre Program, Directing Concentration of the School of the Arts, in 1996. They are members of the IKAR Jewish community in L.A.

Gail is an Emmy-nominated veteran TV producer and writer. His credits include Black-ish and Will and Grace.

Colin is a film director, writer, and producer. He teaches at Chapman University and Cal Poly Pomona.

The couple also shares an Oscar nomination.

The funeral ceremony for Ruby and Hart that took place on June 17 at the Shalhevet High’s gymnasium in L.A. was a very emotional event. Hundreds of members of the Jewish community in L.A. turned up to show support for the devastated couple.

Gail revealed in the eulogy that she delivered at her children’s funeral that Ruby was an LGBTQ youth who struggled with depression, anxiety, OCD, and suicidality.

Following the tragic death of the teenagers, friends and sympathizers were urged to honor Ruby and Hart by making donations to The Trevor Project.

Contributions can be made to the @TrevorProject in memory of Ruby and Hart Campbell. https://t.co/mIurBqHl7L pic.twitter.com/wBOGQ1CpZI — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) June 21, 2019

The Trevor Project is an organization that supports LGBTQ teenagers. The organization is dedicated to “ending LGBTQ youth suicide.”