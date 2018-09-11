Black Ink Crew Season 7 super trailer teases big drama, bigger parties with new NOLA tattoo shop

The Season 7 premiere of Black Ink Crew is coming up and the latest super trailer is just on time! The first thing we noticed from this extended glimpse at Ceaser, Sky and the rest of the crew is that they are definitely still partying hard.

So what can we expect from Season 7 of Black Ink Crew? More drama, bigger parties, and even a few new faces.

But above all, the crew at Black Ink is family and this season, we’ll see that more than ever. From Young Bae’s baby to the blossoming relationship between Donna and Alex, they always come back together.

Things have definitely changed for Ceaser Emmanuel since the first days of Black Ink Crew. As he made sure to point out in the super trailer, he’s rich now!

Last season, Ceaser and his crew opened a new tattoo shop in Atlanta and viewers got to see how much of that played out. This season, he’ll be doing it all over again except this time, they’re opening up in New Orleans.

Are you ready to party in NOLA with Black Ink Crew? Ceaser signed the lease on the New Orleans shop back in June. We’ll get to see the grand opening and all the drama from the Big Easy when the VH1 series returns.

When it comes to Sky, she’s always the life of the party. That definitely won’t change but with her son in the picture now, she’s got plenty to worry about.

Just as Sky and Dez have started to bond, her son drops a bomb about wanting to join the Army. How will Sky feel about sending her son off to boot camp and then possibly combat when they just started bonding again?

There’s even more family drama with Ted, who used to date Sky. He moved on to Jadah Blue but then dropped her for a fling with Tati. When it’s learned that Jadah is pregnant, Ted is in big trouble with Tati, who just might hurt him.

The shop takes on a body painter and when Tokyo Renee shows up, some of Black Ink’s OGs aren’t impressed. They think she’s crazy and Tokyo pretty much proves it by fighting Jadah Blue.

All hell breaks loose when Ceaser finds out that rival Puma has been in his shop. Is that why Walk got fired? It’s not clear yet but it would take a lot for Ceaser to let him go.

Speaking of Ceaser again, his beef with Oh S**t will be revisited. When the two come face-to-face, there’s a pretty good chance that their friendship will end forever.

Did we miss anybody?

Season 7 of Black Ink Crew premieres on Wednesday, September 19 at 9/8c on VH1.