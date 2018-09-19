Black Ink Crew Season 7 premiere: Ceaser, Sky and the crew celebrate new NOLA shop

Black Ink Crew is back for Season 7 and there’s a lot to celebrate! Ceaser Emmanuel is doing good for himself and the brand. So good that he’s about to open up a new shop right in the heart of New Orleans.

Ahead of the Black Ink Crew premiere, VH1 dropped a sneak peek of the first six minutes of the show and honestly, we can’t help but get hyped up too. With everything going on so far with the cast, it looks like a fun and drama-filled season.

It all kicks off with Ceaser in full celebration mode. Everyone wants to know what’s got him in the mood to party so he announces that Black Ink is expanding.

With big plans to move into the New Orleans tattoo market, it looks like Ceaser, Sky and the rest of the bunch will be getting ready to party even harder. But will there be drama?

This is Black Ink Crew we’re talking about. Of course, there will be drama!

However, Sky claims that she’s no longer beefing with anybody. She’s so happy about her blossoming relationship with son Dez that Sky says she’s not mad at anyone anymore.

We should get to see a lot of Sky and Dez continuing to bond, as he was shown in the Black Ink Crew sneak peek a few times. Hopefully, we’ll get to see him graduate since Sky said she would be there.

The return of Black Ink Crew will also shine a spotlight on Donna and Alex, who have been locked in a passionate relationship ever since the Miami trip. Like Tati says in the confessional, Donna and Alex just can’t seem to get enough of each other and we already know they aren’t shy!

When it comes to Walt, he says that he’s doing better. After falling off the wagon last season, he claims to be done with alcohol.

However, prior Black Ink Crew previews tease that someone parties a bit too hard in New Orleans and we can’t help but wonder if Walt was having a hard time staying sober in that environment. Will that be the big drama this season?

We already know that some of the Black Ink Crew costars aren’t happy about staying back in NYC while the New Orleans shop opens up. But like Ceaser said, he needs someone to stay back and keep the shop open back home.

So far, Season 7 of Black Ink Crew is looking like a wild ride and we’re ready for it. Who do you think will cause the most chaos this season?

Black Ink Crew airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.