Black Ink Crew Chicago Season 5: When will the show return to VH1?

We’re at the end of Season 5 of Black Ink Crew Chicago and VH1 is leaving us at somewhat of a cliffhanger. Many viewers want to know just how Ryan Henry plans to takeover his old building — the same one that now houses Loyal Ink.

There’s been a lot of drama over the course of the season and it seriously looked like some friendships could never be mended. Last week, we saw Ryan’s toughness start to crack though when he made up with Lily and then began working things out with Charmaine too.

While Charmaine owned up to everything she did wrong, Ryan still wasn’t ready to forgive. In fact, that might not ever happen. Especially after the drama goes down between 9 Mag and Loyal Ink again.

When Ryan is given the opportunity to buy back the lease on the shop where Loyal Ink operates, his move threatens to cause the rift between the two tattoo shifts to grow even more.

Season 5 of Black Ink Crew Chicago can’t return fast enough so we can see how Ryan’s return works out. Will he be able to take back the old 9 Mag location without a fight?

Or will there be drama? Well, of course there will be drama but from who and why?

So far, there’s no renewal news for Season 5 of Black Ink Crew Chicago but we can’t imagine that the show would end this season the way it does and not come back. After all, Ryan Henry and his crew are popular fixtures on VH1 and after a huge shout out from Nicki Minaj earlier this year, they are getting even more popular.

Not to mention that Charmaine recently revealed that Season 5 filming starts in a week and that the drama between 9 Mag and Loyal Ink definitely will spill over to the next season.

As for when Season 5 might begin airing, that can be really tricky as the start dates for the last four seasons have been all over the place. The first two seasons began in October, with seasons three and four premiering in July and May respectively.

It looks like the schedule for Black Ink Crew Chicago may get moved back a little bit each year so it’s possible that we can expect Season 5 to begin in the first half of 2019 but this is all just speculation based on the show’s history.

What is for sure though, is that Black Ink Crew Chicago viewers can’t wait for Ryan and his tattoo crew to return so we can get a better look at how the 9 Mag feud with Loyal Ink plays out.

Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Season 4 finale airs on Wednesday, September 19 at 8/7c on VH1.