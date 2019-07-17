Billy from What Happens at the Abbey: Who is hunk on MTV’s Ex On The Beach

Billy Reilich joined the cast of MTV’s Ex on the Beach for Season 10 but this isn’t the first time a lot of viewers have seen him on TV. Previously, he played himself on reality series What Happens at the Abbey and he has also made several appearances as Nick the Gardner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Here’s what else there is to know about Billy the hunk, who shared a surprising bit of information about himself on the Ex on the Beach Season 10 premiere.

On the very first episode, Billy revealed that he is pansexual, meaning that he doesn’t care if his partner is a man or a woman because it’s all about the connection. So far, Billy’s ex hasn’t been introduced on the show and we can’t wait to find out who it is.

Who is Billy on Ex on the Beach?

Billy Reilich may be turning heads on Ex on the Beach but he’s been in entertainment for a few years now. The 28-year-old from Dayton, Ohio even played the role of Fireman on Magic Mike XXL in 2015. Since then, he’s landed a few smaller roles but Billy is best known for his time on What Happens at the Abbey and featuring on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Clearly, Billy likes to work out and he’s got the guns to prove it. When Billy entered the Ex on the Beach house, Aubrey O’Day even commented that he and Mark Jansen have the biggest chests she’s ever seen.

Billy likes to show off his bulging biceps (and the rest of his muscular physique) on Instagram, where he often shares photos from the gym, beach, pool or anywhere else where he won’t be required to wear too much.

Billy loves to travel and has revealed that he wants to learn more than one foreign language, starting with Spanish, so he can better communicate while traveling the world.

On Ex on the Beach, Billy has already managed to get quite a bit of screen time and we’re barely getting started.

