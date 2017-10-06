Billy Crystal, Russell Brand and Olivia Nuzzi on Real Time with Bill Maher

Real Time with Bill Maher will feature a boisterous evening of comics, pols and reporters tonight — with a line-up including Billy Crystal, Russell Brand and Olivia Nuzzi.

Crystal as the top-of-show interview guest, while Brand is the mid-show offering. The British comedian has a new book out, Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, which he describes as a “manual for self-realization”, and in which he aims to be an agent of change and inspiration for addicts of every stripe.

He recently was a guest on the Megan Kelly Today show where she described his new book as “raw and self-effacing”, describing President Donald Trump in passing as “a carbuncle on humanity”.

The roundtable guests are former Tenn. Rep. Harold Ford, Jr., journalist Olivia Nuzzi and political strategist Steve Schmidt.

Ford Jr. represented Tennessee’s Ninth Congressional District from 1997 through 2007 and left that post to run for the U.S. Senate. He lost to current Sen. Bob Corker.



Once considered for a POTUS cabinet position, Ford is now a managing director at investment firm Morgan Stanley.

Olivia Nuzzi serves as the Washington correspondent for New York magazine, covering Trump’s presidency.

Of the recent Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price private jet debacle and subsequent public condemnation from President Trump and Price’s resignation, she wrote: “It’s a testament to how thoroughly weird things are now here in Washington that so far the most normal event of the Trump era is a political scandal.

“This is how it ought to go down, of course, any time a public servant is found fleecing the public. But political normalcy as we once understood it feels very far away these days. Administration scandals of yore — from gaffes to behavioral or ethical misdeeds — appear quaint next to the strange new category of questions that hangs over the current president, who uses the office to promote his chain of hotels and is being investigated by multiple entities for allegedly colluding with Russia in the run-up to the election.”

Schmidt is making the rounds on news programs lambasting Trump for taking on the NFL over the Colin Kapernick kneeling issue and had tough language on MSNBC, saying: “What Donald Trump is doing here is as terrible a thing, and maybe the most terrible thing, that has ever been done to this country by a President of the United States. Despicable doesn’t begin to describe it.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm ET on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2.