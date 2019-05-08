Billions Season 5: Showtime renews show ahead of Season 4 finale, Paul Giammati to return

Billions Season 5 just received the green light from Showtime. The big news was announced by the network prior to the Season 4 finale that they will be bringing back the Wall Street drama for another year.

Billions stars Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis. The show has been a hit for Showtime and is currently in Season 4.

According to Showtime, the show is averaging 4.2 million viewers per week across all platforms. Those are big numbers for a show on cable and a good reason for the network to bring it back for Season 5.

Kipling said it best: If you can keep you head when all those about you are losing theirs… Yours is the world and everything that's in it.

And – which is more – You'll have a season 5, my son, daughter, or other. We're coming back! Only on #Showtime#Billions @SHO_Billions pic.twitter.com/aF8cQ9NBGK — Kelly AuCoin (@KellyAuCoin77) May 8, 2019

Billions Season 5 announcement

The official word on the renewal has come from Showtime Co-Presidents of Entertainment Gary Levine and Jana Winograde. They spoke about the renewal in a press release that was issued on May 8.

Levine stated that “Billions’ addictive examination of wealth and power is supremely entertaining, smart, and surprising. We’re loving season four and can’t wait to buckle up for the wild ride that Brian and David and their brilliant cast have in store for us in season five.”

When the network released the first season of the show, it was billed as the story of an aggressive New York attorney dealing exclusively with obnoxious hedge fund billionaires. That described the role of Chuck Rhoades, who is played by Paul Giammati.

The show and the cast have evolved since that first season, with Damian Lewis playing Bobby Axelrod, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, and Malin Akerman as Lara Axelrod. Billions also includes important characters like Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), and Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore).

There are 12 episodes in Season 4 of Billions, with the season finale scheduled for Sunday, June 9. The drama is really building up this season, likely leading to another good cliffhanger for the show. The good news is that fans can now look forward to Billions Season 5 at some point next year.

Billions airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on Showtime.