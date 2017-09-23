Bill Maher on rise, and flip of Trump with Town Mouse Country Mouse comparison

Last night’s Real Time with Bill Maher capped with one of the best New Rules segments in a while. Host Bill Maher explained to ‘Murica that they had been conned by masterful “city mouse.”

In his opinion piece that closes New Rules, Maher said: “This is the existential crisis of our president. He’s an a**hole, but he’s not a hick. He represents one group but belongs to another.”

Maher’s show capper was an analogy of the children’s book, The Town Mouse and The Country Mouse to explain to viewers the rise and ideological flip of President Donald Trump, now chummy with the Democratic elite.

Maher said Trump “suckered” the country bumpkins of America when the cityfied Americans were already were wisened to Trump’s conman huckster ways.

In short, Trump, according to Maher, is a city mouse.

And that Trump is tired of holding court and answering to a “traveling bible salesman like Paul Ryan or a corny countrified goober like Mitch McConnell.”

Trump resonated with Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer because, like Trump, Maher posited, they are also city mice.

Maher lambasted and mocked the thick as molasses southern accent of Jeff Sessions as well.

In a put-on accent, he said: “For Christ’s sake, the man [Mitch McConnell] is from Kentucky! Jeff Sessions is from Alabama [and] when he talks all Trump hears, is a tiny little Ernest movie!”

The overly pious and chaste Vice President Mike Pence was not spared either.

On tiring of the company of men Trump wouldn’t have been caught dead with prior to the campaigning and election, Maher said: “Mike Pence! It must be torture for Trump to be in the White House every day with that homespun Christian tightly wound, human hard-on.

He [Pence] literally won’t dine with an unchaperoned woman, meanwhile, Trump has spent his entire life posing with a sh**-eating grin that says ‘look at all the pu**y I’m getting!'”

In closing Maher said: “What Trump likes about Chuck and Nancy is they’re not you. He’s not one of you, trust me. When Trump watches The Beverly Hillbillies, he roots for Mr. Drysdale.”

“And when he tells a crowd as he often does ‘I love you’ what he means is that in middle America he found something he had long ago run out of in New York… suckers [you] Trump voters!”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 11 PM on HBO