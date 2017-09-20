Bigfoot is the target as The Lowe Files investigates the Wood Ape

This week on The Lowe Files, Rob and his sons head to remoter parts of Oklahoma as they search for Bigfoot, known to the locals the Wood Ape.

To this end they meet up with The North American Wood Ape Conservancy, which is a legit non-profit scientific research organization that the IRS recognises.

The group is made up of about 60 volunteers, who include scientists and other professionals. Their goal is to research and investigate the Wood Ape and attempt to then conserve it and gain official government protection for what they believe is an as yet undocumented species.

Six members of the group take Rob and boys on a field trip that promises to be that they will remember for a long time.

The legend of Bigfoot or Sasquatch is pretty common across the wilder regions of American and Canada. There are also several related local stories, often spawned from Native American legends. Creatures like the Skookum might have started off as spirit legends but now they are far more like that of Bigfoot, though the reports usually describe a more aggressive creature.

Will Rob and boys manage to catch sight of a wood ape or perhaps find some evidence that one has been in the area? Find out in this week’s episode!

The Lowe Files airs on Wednesdays at 10:01 PM ON A&E.