Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto?

Big Brother 20 is slowly etching toward finale night. Right now, there are five houseguests fighting it out to win the half-million dollar prize.

After Brett was evicted during the double eviction Thursday night, Level 6 became Level 3. Easing their way to the final four was all but known by live feeders.

Angela took the Head of Household win, setting her place in the final four immediately. Of course, since she is in a showmance with Tyler, he is also sitting in the final four no matter what.

The nominations were revealed last night. Angela put Sam and JC on the block. That was the only move she could have made because no one else is left. Neither Sam or JC are the bigger target, so if one wins the Power of Veto, the other is definitely going to the jury house.

Without a Power of Veto win, Sam or JC will be walking out the door Wednesday night. Everything is going to be intensified this week, with the finale being aired live on September 26. How the cards will fall remains a mystery and will depend solely on whether or not one of the nominees will win.

After the feeds went down for the Power of Veto, Big Brother fans waited to find out who would remain victorious. Kaycee was shown wearing the necklace.

It looks like nominations will remain the same and either JC or Sam will be headed to the jury house this week.

