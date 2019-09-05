Big Brother spoilers: Who got voted out during Double Eviction?

Big Brother spoilers about the two people evicted during the Double Eviction are now available. Two members of the BB21 cast got sent to the jury house on Thursday night.

Jessica Milagros and Cliff Hogg started out the episode on the block. There were four people who would decide on their fates. If there had been a tie, Head of Household Jackson Michie would have voted.

First Eviction Ceremony

Jessica Milagros was voted out of the game. She joined the other four members of the BB21 jury after meeting briefly with host Julie Chen Moonves.

The first eviction happened quickly, allowing the cast to work through a week’s worth of Big Brother in order to get to a second Eviction Ceremony. It was going to be an interesting result, no matter who won the mid-episode HOH Competition.

Second Eviction Ceremony

Nicole Anthony won the first Head of Household Competition of the evening. That let her go after the targets of Christie Murphy and Tommy Bracco during her Nomination Ceremony.

When Cliff Hogg won the Power of Veto, it gave him and the four-person alliance the chance to keep the nominees the same. Cliff, Nicole, Holly Allen, and Jackson Michie had played themselves into a prime position for the summer 2019 season.

At the second Eviction Ceremony of the night, the houseguests decided to evict Christie Murphy. Christie is going to join Jessica on entering the BB21 jury house this week. Neither one of them saw this as a result just a week ago, but that’s what happens in the Big Brother house sometimes.

There are now just five people left playing the game this summer and Julie Chen Moonves has stated that there is not going to be a Jury Battle Back Competition this season. Could there still be a twist coming this summer? Possibly. We will all have to stay tuned to find out for sure!

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.