Big Brother spoilers: Veto Ceremony results from this week

Big Brother spoilers from Monday afternoon have been revealed on the CBS live feeds. The Veto Ceremony results from this week were announced, revealing new nominees for eviction.

This was an important moment, especially after what took place at the Veto Competition over the weekend. Jackson Michie won the POV, giving him the opportunity to come off the block.

As a reminder, Head of Household Cliff Hogg nominated Jackson and Jack Matthews for eviction. It seemed like a really bold move that could please a lot of BB21 fans. It also created a situation where Christie Murphy might use the secret power she won.

Power of Veto Ceremony results

Jackson used the POV to save himself from the block. Cliff then named Bella Wang as the replacement. This means that Bella and Jack will be on the block at the next Eviction Ceremony.

The decision that Cliff just made is going to shock a lot of television viewers. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that his HOH is going to be a failure. There is still an important Eviction Ceremony coming where he could get out one of his targets.

Eviction Ceremony potential

It’s possible that the house could be completely split and that Cliff will get to vote at the Eviction Ceremony. On one side could be Jackson Michie, Christie Murphy, Holly Allen, Analyse Talaveras, and Tommy Bracco.

On the other side could be Nicole Murphy, Sam Smith, Nick Maccarone, Kathryn Dunn, and Jessica Milagros. In that scenario, the vote might be a 5-5 tie, forcing the Head of Household to make the deciding vote.

Over the next few days, there could be a lot of additional Big Brother spoilers coming out on the CBS live feeds. This is where the votes will become more evident, but it is going to set up an interesting few episodes.

Christie has to also be extremely happy that she was able to hold on to her power, making her a definite threat to control the house for a while.

Big Brother 21 airs CBS episodes on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.