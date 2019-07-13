Big Brother spoilers: Updates include secret power winner, HOH nominees

Big Brother spoilers from Friday include a lot of new information from the house. It was a busy day for the houseguests, as they played in the third Whacktivity Competition and took part in the Week 3 Nomination Ceremony.

The new Head of Household is Nick Maccarone, who took the power and ran with it. He immediately had a lot of people in his ear about what he should do next, including showmance partner Isabella Wang.

Nick Maccarone nominees for eviction

Nick nominated Jessica Milagros and Cliff Hogg for eviction. This is the second time that each of them has been on the block. Cliff was nominated in Week 1, while Jessica resided on the block in Week 2.

In regard to nominations, Nick didn’t exactly make a big game move. He simply went with the flow that the mega-alliance is trying to push. At some point, the now nine-person alliance is going to need to branch off.

Third Whacktivity Competition results

The four houseguests who played in the final Whacktivity Competition were Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Jessica Milagros, and Christie Murphy. Normally the secret power gets kept a secret, but not this time.

Christie won the Panic Power and let Tommy Bracco know that it is a Diamond Power of Veto. It’s the ultimate power in a game like this one. With this power, Christie can save a nominee and choose the replacement at a Veto Ceremony. The twist for Big Brother 21, is that she gets to do it in secret.

Jessica and Cliff are under pressure to win the Power of Veto on Saturday, but Nicole Anthony may also need to find a way to succeed. If Jessica or Cliff ends up winning the POV, the plan is already there to use Nicole as the replacement nominee. The winner should be revealed on the CBS live feeds later in the day.

Big Brother 21 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.