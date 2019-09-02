Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds have revealed the Veto Ceremony results. The meeting took place Monday, with the Power of Veto winner deciding whether or not they would use it this week.

Over the weekend, the BB21 cast played the latest Veto Competition. Six of them took part in the Hide and Go Veto, where the houseguests take turns hiding Veto cards in the house and then searching for them.

This particular Veto Competition is always a fun one for CBS viewers to watch, especially when someone decides to destroy the house while trying to win. Last season, Scottie Salton went a step too far, pouring out a gallon of milk on the floor. Fans are typically glad they aren’t the ones who have to clean up the house.

It was Tommy Bracco who won the Power of Veto this week. That was a big deal, as his final two partner (Christie Murphy) was placed on the block by the Head of Household (Jackson Michie).

Jackson- He (Tommy) said that he is more than likely going to use it. Cliff- It is what it is. Jackson- I played off the I think Cliff is a threat. I'm not saying that he his not but I would rather Jess go first kind of thing. It's to keep us four under wraps #BB21 pic.twitter.com/U05vWUdRrC — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 2, 2019

Big Brother spoilers: Did Power of Veto get used today?

Tommy used the POV to take Christie off the block. This meant that Jackson would have to name a replacement to sit next to Jessica Milagros.

Jackson and Cliff Hogg had already chatted about this possibility, with Cliff volunteering to be a pawn this week. He continues to put his own name out there in order to secure loyalty within his alliance.

Jackson put Cliff on the block, with the plan fully in play that Cliff is not at risk of getting sent to the BB21 jury this week. Instead, it will likely be Jessica who gets evicted, even though she felt safe when Jackson won the HOH Competition.

Now that the Big Brother spoilers about the Power of Veto have been confirmed, the march to the September 5 Eviction Ceremony takes place. It’s Double Eviction night on Thursday, so once Jessica or Cliff is evicted by the BB21 cast, a week’s worth of Big Brother will take place in an hour to send someone else to the jury house.

Big Brother 21 has new episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.