Big Brother schedule this week: Season finale at different time

The Big Brother schedule this week is pretty concise, as there is only one episode left on CBS. The important thing for viewers to note, though, is that the season finale start time is a shift from the normal time slot for Wednesday.

On Sunday night, viewers got to watch the penultimate episode of the season. Jackson Michie was shown winning Part 1 of the final HOH Competition, giving him a great chance to make it to the final two.

The Big Brother 21 season finale is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25. It will take place at 9:30/8:30c on CBS. Keep that time in mind, as the typical Wednesday night episodes have been at 8/7c this season. The change is to give the network room to debut Survivor Season 39 in that earlier time slot.

There is a lot of ground to cover in the season finale, including showing the BB21 jury roundtable. This is where the first eight members of the jury get to debate what took place this season and which of the final three houseguests deserves to win the $500,000 prize.

The season finale will also show Part 2 and Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition. We know who won Part 2 if you want to read ahead a bit. The winners of Part 1 and Part 2 face off in Part 3, with that winner of Part 3 getting one of the final two seats. They then get to select who goes to the finals with them.

The Big Brother schedule has finally reached its conclusion for the summer 2019 season. It’s time to crown a winner and retire the BB21 cast. Soon enough, fans will be clamoring for information about the BB22 cast, as the great news of a renewal has been shared by CBS. Will there be a winter Celebrity Big Brother season to enjoy as well?

Big Brother will return in summer 2020 for Season 22.