Big Brother results: Who won Power of Veto, was POV used?

Big Brother results from the live feeds have revealed a lot of information over the past few days. Subscribers have been able to learn that information several days before the CBS audience will get to see it.

Who won the Power of Veto?

Jack Matthews used his secret Chaos Power in order to make the house redraw the players for the Veto Competition this week. The houseguests selected in the Veto draw were Sam Smith, Jessica Milagros, and Holly Allen.

When the Chaos Power was used, the new players became Sam Smith, Analyse Talavera, and Kathryn Dunn.

At the Veto Competition, the Head of Household (Cliff Hogg) and two nominees (Jack and Jackson Michie) joined the other three players. It was Jackson who won the Power of Veto.

#BBCliff's HOH goodies came with photos of his family, a robe, and some yummy treats. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/ZCepUZURAq — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 23, 2019

What happened at Veto Ceremony?

Jackson saved himself from the block, forcing Cliff to name a replacement. Christie Murphy decided to not use her power, sticking to an agreement she made with Cliff ahead of time. It was a plan that fans of Cliff didn’t understand and spoke about at-length on social media.

Cliff then chose Isabella Wang as the replacement nominee. This all means that that the houseguests will have to vote to evict either Jack or Bella at the next Eviction Ceremony.

These Big Brother results aren’t exactly what people thought would happen during a week where Cliff Hogg was the Head of Household. He had set himself up for a huge game move, but it’s unclear if he is going to succeed in that goal.

The eviction vote between Bella and Jack will take place on Thursday, July 25. Will it be impacted by the rule violations of Jackson Michie in the Big Brother house? Tune in to find out.

Big Brother 21 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.