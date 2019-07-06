Big Brother Power of Veto: Spoilers about Veto Meeting revealed on Big Brother live feeds

The Big Brother Power of Veto players for Week 2 were revealed on the live feeds Saturday morning. They will be competing for the Golden Power of Veto later in the day, with a lot on the line for the two nominees.

On Friday, Jack Matthews nominated two people for eviction. He is the current Head of Household and has resumed targeting the minorities for eviction. Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros are on the block and facing eviction from the Big Brother house.

The Chaos Power has also been assigned through the second Whacktivity Competition, but the secret winner hasn’t been made completely obvious on the live feeds. That information could be confirmed later.

Power of Veto players

On Saturday morning, the six houseguests competing for the Week 2 Power of Veto were set. Joining Jack, Jessica and Kemi will be Sam Smith, Jackson Michie, and Isabella Wang.

Watch as love birds @TylerCrispen2 and @AngelaRummans2 share how they fell in love in the #BigBrother house. 😍 Who will find their mate on #BB21 and @loveislandusa this summer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FYCgXIiWPA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 6, 2019

The Veto Competition will take place a bit later in the day, with the results also expected to be revealed on the live feeds. Producers turn off the feeds when the Veto Competition is taking place, so subscribers will have to wait till it has concluded to learn what has happened.

Fans turning on Big Brother 21 cast

If the nominees remain the same this week, then the Have Not Room (Camp Comeback) will have three minorities in it very soon. That will continue to be a bad look for the show and CBS viewers have definitely taken notice of what Jackson and Jack are trying to do in the game.

There was another California earthquake that hit the Big Brother house. It took place late on Friday and it was felt for miles in Southern California. The houseguests could be seen reacting to it on the CBS feeds. It will be interesting to see if the two quakes get featured during the next episode of the show.

The CBS primetime schedule has shifted for the rest of summer 2019, so make sure to be aware of the new nights for Big Brother 21 episodes.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.