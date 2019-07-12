Big Brother Panic Power: Houseguests play in third Whacktivity Competition

The Big Brother Panic Power has been won. Four houseguests participated in the final Whacktivity Competition on Friday afternoon (July 12), rewarding one of them with a secret power.

Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Jessica Milagros, Christie Murphy, and Kemi Faknule were the five houseguests who signed up to play in the third Whacktivity Competition.

On Thursday night (July 11), Kemi Faknule was evicted from the Big Brother house. Now that she is spending time in Camp Comeback, she didn’t get a chance to compete for the secret power.

Who won the Panic Power on Big Brother 21?

Christie and Jessica said that they finished the competition. Analyse and Nick said that they weren’t able to complete it. This is all information that has come out on the Big Brother live feeds.

"If it's battling my way back into the house, it's not going to be an issue." Watch this exclusive clip of #BBKemi in the Diary Room moments after being sent to Camp Comeback. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/1TgQY7Tlth — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 12, 2019

It hasn’t been made clear who it was that won the Panic Power, as it is a secret advantage that might prove more valuable if kept under wraps.

More information could come out during the later hours on Friday, but at least subscribers and television viewers know that the Sunday episode (July 14) will confirm everything.

What is the Panic Power from Big Brother?

This is another unanswered question. Host Julie Chen stated that it is going to be the return of a classic advantage to the game. She made that statement during the Thursday night episode of the show. It has led to a lot of guessing taking place by fans on social media.

There should be some spoilers about things other than the Big Brother Panic Power coming out soon. The Nomination Ceremony is on Friday night and the Veto Competition is on Saturday (July 13).

The live feeds will reveal spoilers about both events, with the new Head of Household making the call on who is nominated for eviction. Stay tuned folks, because this third secret power could be a huge advantage.

Big Brother 21 airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.