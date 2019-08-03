Big Brother live feed spoilers: Players picked for Veto Competition

Big Brother live feed spoilers from Saturday reveal that the players have now been picked for the Veto Competition.

To get to this point, Jessica Milagros won the latest Head of Household Competition. It took place after the episode on Thursday night, with Jessica taking over the power in the house.

Jessica then had to nominate two people for eviction. She made the bold choice to put Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews on the block this week. Could nominating Jack and Michie finally break up the Six Shooters alliance?

To start off the day on Saturday, the remaining BB21 cast members gathered in the Living Room to decide who would be playing for the Power of Veto.

Who is playing in Big Brother Veto Competition?

Jessica Milagros, Jackson Michie, and Jack Matthews are going to be joined by Nick Maccarone, Kathryn Dunn, and Tommy Bracco in the Veto Competition.

This is an important POV, as Jessica has the chance to either send a player from the Six Shooters home or force Christie Murphy to use her secret power.

Christie still holds the Panic Power, which she can use ahead of a Veto Ceremony. It’s a contingency that she could use if she wants to protect Jack from being on the block this week.

As a reminder, Christie has a final three deal in place with Jack and Tommy, so it gives her every incentive to make sure that he survives the Eviction Ceremony this week.

Don’t forget to take part in America’s Vote this week. Viewers get to decide which houseguests are going to be leaving on the Big Brother Field Trip. It’s a chance to reward or punish members of the BB21 cast.

Stay tuned folks, because even more Big Brother live feed spoilers will get revealed during the day.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.