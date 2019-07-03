Big Brother legend Rachel Reilly trying to have another baby with Brendon Villegas

Big Brother 13 winner Rachel Reilly is trying to have another baby. She already has one child with husband Brendon Villegas and the reality competition veteran spoke about their goals to have another one.

Rachel and her sister, Elissa Slater, appeared on a new episode of Big Brother Small World. The online show comes from AfterBuzz TV and it is hosted by JC Mounduix.

Another Big Brother baby on the way?

Rachel and Brendon met during Big Brother 12 and the couple returned as a team during Big Brother 13. Rachel ended up becoming the winner and her victory was one of the more memorable ones in the history of the show.

JC covered a lot of topics with Rachel and Elissa during their chat, including their thoughts about Big Brother 21, their appearance as a team on The Amazing Race, and even how all the baby talk has made Elissa want to “vomit.”

One quote was definitely a big takeaway from the interview, as Rachel made it clear what she and Brendon are up to.

“Brendon and I are trying to have another baby.”

Elissa also spoke about how she never really wanted to go on Big Brother but ended getting convinced by her sister to do it. Viewers who remember the Big Brother 15 season will also remember how Elissa tried to keep her ties to Rachel a secret. It didn’t work.

Big Brother 21 cast meets Kaycee Clark

The new season of Big Brother just began last week and it is already creating a lot of headlines. During the latest episode, the BB21 cast got to meet Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark. She popped up to host the Veto Competition.

Clearly staning this one #BB21 ❤️also she seems amazing not bc she loves me haha 🤣 https://t.co/Fb1dgARw79 — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) June 17, 2019

The next episode of the show is on July 3 and it will include the first Eviction Ceremony of the season. Rachel has continued to be very active on social media and she will probably weigh in with her thoughts on whoever gets evicted.

Big Brother currently has new CBS episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights.