Big Brother house location of particular interest to BB21 fans

The Big Brother house location has become a hot topic after what happened on Monday night. It’s an interesting topic, but it’s also public information that has been available for a while now.

Late Monday evening the live feeds were turned off. It was accompanied by Big Brother: After Dark starting late on Pop. Simultaneously, there were rumors crisscrossing social media about the reasoning behind it all.

When the feeds got turned back on, the BB21 cast was acting oddly, revealing that there may have been some substance to the online rumors. Those rumors stated that someone had delivered a message through the outer walls of the Big Brother house.

There is a lot that is now unclear about what happened Monday night, but Jackson Michie appeared very perturbed and Holly Allen was seen stating, “do you know what the thing said?” Was she referring to a message delivered by a bullhorn or possibly a banner being flown over? There are a lot of unanswered questions.

Analyse is begging us for a power, and Nicole's participating – Holly is #Bething in the kitchen – Christie's roaming around yacking – backyard is still closed pic.twitter.com/OiCC1NaOaq — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) August 20, 2019

What is the Big Brother house location?

According to a press release that was given by CBS, the Big Brother house location is at 4024 Radford Avenue, Studio City, CA 91604, Stage 18. It’s a large lot where they film all of the episodes for the show.

The Twitter image shared below is one that someone has posted about the Big Brother house location. It shows the size of the lot where they work and it is easy to pick out where the backyard is placed.

Big Brother Studio Set.

4024 Radford Ave⁰Studio City, CA 91604-2101⁰United States #BB16 Everyone go expose Derrick! pic.twitter.com/5vvlUFvEDV — 🧜‍♀️ Ariel (@taryn_slay) August 20, 2014

The BB21 house is also in a location where it can get hit by earthquakes in southern California. That is exactly what took place early in the summer 2019 season, as two tremors could be felt inside the house.

In regard to the drama that may have taken place at the Big Brother house late Monday evening, it will be very interesting to see if it is addressed on Tuesday or during one of the upcoming episodes of the show. Something happened, but the exact details are still a mystery to live feed viewers.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother airs on CBS every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.