Big Brother future in jeopardy? Julie Chen proves again that she’s standing by her man

Big Brother 20 has been filled with blindsides and shocking moments. Last night, Julie Chen surprised viewers when she signed off from the Big Brother live eviction using her husband’s last name.

Earlier this week, Leslie (Les) Moonves stepped down as the CEO of CBS. Julie Chen has been married to him since 2004 but has kept her last name while working at the network. Not only does she host Big Brother, but she also hosts a daytime show on CBS called The Talk.

Despite the new season of The Talk beginning Monday, Julie Chen decided she was going to take a few days to focus on family amid the Les Moonves scandal. She did return to host Big Brother last night, and with that, Chen made a statement that she supports her husband.

There is some concern that Julie Chen’s support of her husband may cause Big Brother to be canceled. If she is forced out because of standing behind her man, would the show even last?

It isn’t shocking to see her support for Les Moonves. When the first round of accusers went public, she issued a statement that showed her support. Now, she has signed off from Big Brother 20 using his last name, and her voice was heard loud and clear.

Without a renewal for Big Brother on the record, viewers are squirming. #SaveBBUSA has been used all over Twitter to show CBS the fans want more. Until the network decides where to go from here and how to handle Julie Chen and her support of Les Moonves, it is all a waiting game.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.