Big Brother finale: Breakdown of how Season 21 will end

The Big Brother finale is tonight. The BB21 jury will soon reveal who won the summer 2019 season and someone is going to leave with the $500,000 prize.

Nicole Anthony, Jackson Michie, and Holly Allen have made it all the way to the final three. It’s time to bring the season to an end and figure out who “gets the confetti.”

Season 21, Episode 40 will start off with a recap, covering everything up to who won Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. As CBS viewers saw on Sunday night, it was Jackson who took early control of the final competition.

Host Julie Chen Moonves will speak with the audience in the studio and then it is time to start revealing new footage. She will begin with either Part 2 of the final HOH Competition or some footage of the BB21 jury house.

Part 2 features just Nicole and Holly battling for the second spot in the Part 3 challenge.

HOH Competition Part 3, BB21 jury roundtable

The BB21 jury roundtable is hosted by former winner Will Kirby, who will speak with the first eight members of the jury about what happened this summer. Those are the people who will be voting on the winner.

Part 3 of the final HOH Competition will also take place, with the winners of Part 1 and Part 2 facing off. The winner of Part 3 gets to decide who sits next to them in the final two. The odd person out becomes the ninth member of the jury.

The first five evicted houseguests who got sent home will be brought out to the stage, along with the first eight members of the jury. There might be some questions asked by Julie and there could be some flashbacks as well. That will all lead to the jury asking the final two houseguests questions about how they played the game.

The show will culminate in the nine BB21 jury members making statements and placing their votes for the Big Brother 21 winner. Julie will reveal the votes and the confetti will start falling as the winner comes out. Once that is done, Julie will close out the show by revealing who was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

It’s going to be a lot to cover in just 90 minutes, so CBS viewers are going to feel rushed, much like in recent seasons. You don’t want to miss a moment, so tune in at 9:30/8:30c on Wednesday, September 25 to see every second of the season finale.

Big Brother will return to CBS with new episodes in summer 2020.