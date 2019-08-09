Big Brother Field Trip poll results: Friday reveal coming on live feeds?

The Big Brother Field Trip poll results are now set as the CBS voting has come to an end. Television viewers will have to wait until Sunday night to find out what happened, while live feed subscribers might learn the results a bit earlier.

On Thursday night, Jack Matthews was evicted from the game. He was sent packing on a 6-2 vote and has now become the first member of the BB21 jury. It also means he is going to miss a major twist of the summer 2019 season.

For more than a week, fans have been voting, up to 10 times a day, on who they want to go to a special competition. Three houseguests will play in it, with one getting safety for the week, one getting a punishment, and one becoming the third nominee for the week.

Feeds are still up (for now). Expecting them to go down soon for the field trip Comp. #bb21 pic.twitter.com/F0JhYyPW8I — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 9, 2019

When do the Big Brother Field Trip poll results get revealed?

At some point on Friday (August 9), the top 10 members of the BB21 cast will be told who has been selected to take part in the Field Trip.

It is expected that the live feeds could be down for a spell while they leave the house. It’s also possible that subscribers get to see everything, as the game talk from the remaining seven people, could be very interesting.

The houseguests were woken up early on Friday, indicating to them that something big might be happening. There are already a number of nervous people who aren’t sure what to expect from upcoming twists.

The importance of the Field Trip is that it will reveal a third nominee for eviction, which could possibly impact what Tommy Bracco does with his own nominations. He already revealed his plan for the Nomination Ceremony.

The live feeds are going to play an important role in how things work on Friday. It hasn’t been made clear whether the Field Trip will take place before or after the Nomination Ceremony, but it’s going to be a busy day.

Stay tuned, because the Big Brother Field Trip poll results could have a huge impact on the game, especially since someone is about to get safety. Could Cliff Hogg find safety and avoid getting nominated by Tommy Bracco?

Big Brother airs episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.