Big Brother extended interviews: Host Julie Chen speaks with evicted houseguests

A Big Brother extended interview of the three evicted houseguests from Thursday night was posted online by the show. It was necessary because host Julie Chen ran out of time to continue the interviews during the episode.

The Camp Comeback evictions were a big part of the Thursday night episode, as Kemi Fakunle, David Alexander, and Ovi Kabir were sent home. It brought an end to the twist and put the rest of Season 21 on a new path, but first, Julie wanted to discuss what had just happened with the three evictees.

The interview gives more insight into how Kemi, David, and Ovi felt about getting removed from the game. For David, it appeared to be an extremely emotional moment. It’s too bad that he never really got to play the game because it seemed like David had a good head for it.

Big Brother 21: The show must go on

A lot has already taken place following the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night. The Big Brother live feeds have also yielded numerous spoilers, including who won the HOH Competition and who might be at risk of getting nominated this week.

The HOH winner has already been meeting with houseguests to plan out the Nomination Ceremony. The live feeds also make the house look almost empty, as having three fewer people walking around makes it seem like the cast has been cut down by a lot.

Within the schedule for this weekend, the Nomination Ceremony is on Friday, the Veto Competition will be played on Saturday, and the Veto Ceremony takes place on Monday. Will the new HOH choose a big target or just go with what the house wants?

Big Brother 21 has CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays