Big Brother casting: How to get on BB21

Big Brother 20 is winding to a close as fans wait to see whether Tyler Crispen, Kaycee Clark, or JC Monduix will be crowned the next winner. It’s been a dramatic season, both on-screen and off, with many questioning whether BB21 might even happen.

So far, there’s not an official renewal for the next season of Big Brother. There are also questions about whether Julie Chen Moonves will even be hosting the next season considering her husband’s departure from CBS after a string of accusations.

Despite all of that, it was learned that producers are already looking for the next cast of Big Brother. So if you’ve ever wanted to live in a house with a bunch of strangers for the summer and compete for a $500,000 prize, this is your chance!

What does it take to be on Big Brother?

In order to be cast on Big Brother, you must be at least 21 years old. U.S. citizenship is also required and you must be willing to travel and pay for any interviews conducted by production in what they refer to as the “semi-finals” in the casting process.

There is an additional list of requirements that spells out what each participant must be willing to do, including spending roughly 100 days of the summer living inside the Big Brother house in Los Angeles.

Check out the Big Brother casting requirements here. Those who qualify and still want to be cast on Big Brother 21 would need to fill out the online application, which can be found here.

Big Brother 20 airs it’s last two episodes on Sunday at 8/7c and Wednesday at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.