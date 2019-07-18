Big Brother bullying debate draws response from Paul Abrahamian, claims ‘there’s no battle’ with Evel Dick Donato

The Big Brother bullying debate between Paul Abrahamian and Evel Dick Donato has drawn a new response from Paul on social media.

For some quick background, Paul participated in Big Brother 18 and Big Brother 19. Evel Dick was on Big Brother 8 and Big Brother 13.

The two former houseguests have debated on social media before, but have posted a lot about the bullying situation currently going on inside the house.

Paul wanted to set the record straight about what a lot of people have viewed as a battle taking place on social media. He recently made the social media post shared below.

There’s no battle. I wanted to point out the ugly rhetoric & hypocrisy that this man spreads everyday. Condescending jokes of suicide & killing yourself isn’t funny. An ‘adult’ that uses their ‘platform’ to cyber bully houseguests & fans for a ‘living’ ain’t it. — Paul Abrahamian (@deadskulltweets) July 18, 2019

Big Brother bullying controversy

It was during the July 17 episode of the show when a lot of CBS viewers finally got to see what has been going on inside the house. As an alliance of eight (and then nine) people tried to control what goes on in the game, it showed several people getting trampled along the way.

The primary target was Nicole Anthony.

A lot of former houseguests weighed in on the situation with Nicole, many of whom stated the Big Brother bullying controversy has gone too far. Paul has weighed in with his thoughts, which can be summarized in the Twitter post from below.

this tweet didn’t age well https://t.co/guWdmXyI7I — Paul Abrahamian (@deadskulltweets) July 14, 2019

Tyler Crispen from Big Brother 20 has also weighed in again.

Hurts my heart that the only thing I see on the #bb21 Twitter is negative 😔 what have these houseguest done to my favorite show mannnnn — Tyler Crispen (@TylerCrispen2) July 18, 2019

The Paul Abrahamian and Evel Dick Donato drama

In regard to the situation between Paul and Evel Dick, several former houseguests discussed what is happening between them. One of them is Kaitlyn Herman, who hosted the recent POV Competition.

I cannot fathom how this man has a platform. How people even tune into his nonsense, and support his bullying antics. You would think he’d have some sort of compassion for young women considering he’s a father, but I’m afraid he doesn’t. He is despicable. https://t.co/r1fKPTnsaF — Kaitlyn Herman (@kaitcoaching) July 17, 2019

