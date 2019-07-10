Big Brother 21 spoilers: Vote flip taking place on live feeds?

Big Brother 21 spoilers suggest that a vote flip could happen ahead of the next Eviction Ceremony. This is big news, as a plan has been in place for a while about who was going to go home following the second eviction vote.

A lot has happened in the house over the past few days, much of which will get revealed during the July 10 episode on CBS. The most notable Big Brother 21 spoilers have to do with who won the Power of Veto.

Sam Smith won the Power of Veto, but declined to use it at the Veto Ceremony. This means that the nominations remained the same and that Kemi Faknule and Jessica Milagros will be on the block at the Eviction Ceremony.

BB21 cast eviction vote plan

Jack Matthews is the Head of Household and he wants both ladies to be evicted. He wants Kemi out of the house first, though, and he has been working on that since the second day of the summer 2019 season.

Previously, it seemed like Jack was going to get his way, as the house has been set on evicting Kemi on July 11. It’s now possible that a vote shift could take place, with several houseguests working hard to save Kemi from heading to Camp Comeback.

Big Brother live feeds update

Ovi Kabir, Nicole Anthony, and Cliff Hogg III had been chatting for a while and planning on how to flip the vote. The plan is to have Cliff approach Isabella Wang about her vote and to then go to Tommy Bracco later.

One more step in that plan is to speak with Kathryn Dunn right before the next eviction in order to secure her vote. They feel that this is the best way to get her to vote out Jessica.

There are a lot of different ways that the Week 2 Eviction Ceremony could go. No matter what, though, one of Jack’s targets is about to be sent to join Ovi and David Alexander in Camp Comeback.

Make sure to tune in over the next two nights, as the Big Brother schedule has changed on CBS. The winner of the Power of Veto will be shown to the television audience on July 10 and then someone gets evicted on July 11.

Big Brother has CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.