Big Brother 21 spoilers: Season finale date revealed for new cast

Some Big Brother 21 spoilers came directly from CBS on Thursday. The network revealed when the season finale will take place, which was all part of announcing September dates on the TV schedule.

Based on the viewing schedule CBS shared with fans, the season premiere takes place on Tuesday, June 25. It’s the first date of a two-night premiere where viewers meet the BB21 cast.

Former houseguest Jeff Schroeder also made an announcement, letting fans know he will present pre-show interviews again this year. It means active fans and the live feed subscribers meet the BB21 cast early.

When is Big Brother 21 season finale?

CBS announced the summer Big Brother 2019 finale takes place Wednesday, September 25. It airs after the Survivor 39 premiere.

The crowning of the Big Brother 21 winner begins that night at 9:30/8:30c as a 90-minute episode. The revelation of this date and time gives closure to the schedule that plays out this summer.

Having the full season stretch from June 25 until September 25 indicates this is going to be one of the longer installments the reality competition show has had. As most viewers know, the cast begins playing the game well before the first episode takes place.

Guess where I’ve been! 👀👋🏼😁 We’re TWO WEEKS away from the premiere of #BB21 !!! RT if you’re excited to see this summer’s #BigBrother House !!! It’s amazing 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xEf7BVxaMU — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) June 11, 2019

More Big Brother 21 spoilers?

Since the BB21 cast begins playing the game before the premiere, it raises the possibility information could get leaked on social media. It happened in the past, especially when it comes to the first Head of Household Competition.

Glenn Garcia was evicted before the first episode of his season aired, showing that anything can happen. The tough decision for social media users will be deciding which of the various Twitter accounts is actually telling the truth.

Big Brother 21 debuts on CBS with Episode 1 on June 25.