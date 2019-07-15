Big Brother 21 spoilers: Did Power of Veto get used today?

Big Brother 21 spoilers from the live feeds reveal whether or not the Power of Veto got used. No matter what happened, it was going to set up a very interesting vote at the next Eviction Ceremony.

As a reminder, it was Kathryn Dunn who won the Power of Veto this week. On Monday, she hosted the Veto Ceremony, revealing if she was going to save either Jessica Milagros or Cliff Hogg from the block.

Kathryn is friends with Jessica in the house, so there was an assumption that she would choose to save her. With a lot going on in the house, though, it meant anything could happen when the Veto Ceremony finally took place.

Was Power of Veto used by Kathryn?

Before the Veto Ceremony took place, Christie Murphy could be seen having a breakdown on the live feeds. She felt sure that she was about to get backdoored and had to be calmed down by Analyse Talavera, Jackson Michie, Jessica Milagros, and Kathryn Dunn.

As expected, Kathryn did save Jessica from the block. This meant that Nick Maccarone, as the current Head of Household. had to come up with a replacement nominee. He went with Nicole Anthony.

More Big Brother 21 spoilers to come?

A very important Eviction Ceremony is coming on Thursday night (July 18). That’s when the fourth houseguest will get evicted from the game. It will fill up Camp Comeback and set the roster for a new competition. One of these four evicted houseguests will get to return to the game.

There could be a lot of drama playing out on the CBS live feeds over the next few days. It will be led by a debate on who should get evicted next.

Cliff Hogg and Nicole Anthony will continue to campaign for themselves, but they have both been assured by Nick Maccarone that they are safe this week. Which one has been lied to?

New rules about how the Diamond Power of Veto will be used on Big Brother 21 have also been revealed. It is going to be tricky for Christie Murphy to use it in a way that will guarantee she benefits from it.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.