Big Brother 21 showmance ready to take on The Amazing Race

The Big Brother 21 showmance of Jackson Michie and Holly Allen has stated that they are ready to take on The Amazing Race next. Can they be the next Big Brother houseguests to win the $1 million prize?

Jackson had previously stated that he wants to apply to be on Survivor. It was something he revealed on the CBS live feeds, suggesting he would submit an application as soon as he was out of the house.

Jackson has been pretty busy since he won the $500,000 cash prize and got named the Big Brother 21 winner. That includes sitting down with Kaycee Clark and giving her an interview about his summer.

Now, it might be on to the next big thing for the BB21 showmance.

Can Jackson Michie and Holly Allen win The Amazing Race?

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson were part of the Big Brother 19 cast before they took a shot at winning the race around the world.

As shown in the video below, they considered going on one of the other CBS reality competition shows as a personal redemption for themselves.

While Jessica and Cody struggled inside the Big Brother house, that wasn’t the case on The Amazing Race. They won the million dollars and made their name as one of the best teams that have competed on the U.S. version of the show.

Now, Jackson and Holly want to follow in their footsteps. Quite a few other former Big Brother houseguests have made the jump to The Amazing Race, including BB winners Rachel Reilly and Nicole Franzel.

None of them have been able to win the race, though.

Season 40 of Survivor has already been filmed, so it might take a while for Jackson to join a future cast.

As for having a couple like Jackson and Holly on The Amazing Race, it could certainly lead to a lot of viewers tuning in, whether it be to root for or against the Big Brother 21 showmance.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Big Brother returns to CBS with new episodes in summer 2020.