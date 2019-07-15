Big Brother 21 rumors: Was Jackson Michie arrested for domestic violence? Evel Dick weighs in

Some Big Brother 21 rumors are crisscrossing social media right now. At issue is a comment that Holly Allen made on the CBS live feeds where she accused Jackson Michie of being arrested for domestic violence.

Former Big Brother winner Evel Dick Donato weighed on Twitter about the situation, leading to even more discussion on social media about Jackson’s past. Below is a post he made that potentially shows the arrest.

Beth said that Jackson was arrested or convicted, not sure, of Domestic Violence.

She didn't lie…

The reference to Beth is a joke about David Alexander calling Holly that when he forgot her name earlier in the season. A lot of fans were shocked to hear Holly Allen speak about this, but with how much disdain a lot of viewers already have for Jackson, many have already accepted it as fact.

Jackson Michie in Big Brother house

After Jackson seemed to target minorities when he was banishing four people from the house as Camp Director, it turned a lot of viewers against him. It only got worse when he tried to push hard to have Kemi Faknule backdoored at a Veto Ceremony.

It hasn’t helped that Jackson was involved in two definite showmances in the house as well. First, he had a relationship with Kathryn Dunn and then he pursued Holly Allen while he was still spending nights with Kathryn. It could be a real mess if the ladies ever compare notes.

As fans continue to discuss Jackson Michie and how he is performing on Big Brother 21, the cast members have been busy this weekend. Some spoilers are available that include the Week 3 Veto results. Could it lead to a really interesting Eviction Ceremony?

Stay tuned folks, because the season could get very interesting if the nine-person alliance starts developing some cracks that force it to implode. The Camp Comeback twist is about to pay dividends as well.

