Big Brother 21 recap: Did Jackson Michie deserve to win?

Jackson Michie is the Big Brother 21 winner. He now has that title and nobody can take it away from him. That’s what the BB21 jury decided was best during the season finale.

There were a lot of fans who didn’t enjoy watching Jackson on the show. He was brash, rude, manipulative, condescending, and insincere. Jackson fat-shamed, broke rules, whined a lot, and bullied houseguests.

He still won.

An ongoing debate is still taking place among fans about whether or not Jackson was racist, with his supporters stating that targeting houseguests who just happened to be minorities should be seen as a coincidence. Was it?

At the end of the day, six members of the BB21 jury still felt good enough about Jackson to give him the $500,000 prize. The reasoning being that he played the game the best.

Jackson dominated in competitions once the bigger threats had been removed from the game by other houseguests. And he won when it counted the most.

Did Jackson Michie deserve to win Big Brother 21?

The answer to this question all boils down to perception and how the word “deserve” gets used. There is a famous movie quote from Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven where he says “deserves got nothin to do with it.”

That’s the case here as well because a winner can be deemed undeserving and still take home the $500,000.

Jackson Michie won Big Brother 21. Whether he got there from bullying, great gameplay, help from production, being a southern gentleman, or because the jury liked him better than Holly Allen, he will forever be known as a winner of the summer 2019 season.

Deserves got nothing to do with what took place this summer.

Big Brother 22 is now on the way, with applications already available for cast hopefuls. Maybe there are some lessons to be learned by future houseguests about how this past season went down. Hopefully, one of them isn’t that the best way to get to the end is to bully everyone.

New episodes of Big Brother will air on CBS in summer 2020.