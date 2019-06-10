Big Brother 21 cast teased by Global TV commercial

The Big Brother 21 cast has created a lot of buzz on social media. On Monday, a Global TV advertisement helped push that topic, with a lot of comedy added for good measure.

There is supposed to be an announcement coming from former houseguest Jeff Schroeder as well. But that information hasn’t been released as early as some fans had hoped.

The funny Global TV advertisement that was just posted on Twitter is shared below.

A house of Paul clones?

There are several themes teased in the new commercial. One of them is that the house will be filled with clones of Paul Abrahamian. Paul played as part of the BB18 and BB19 casts, finishing second place in each of his seasons.

Reactions to the video have been pretty swift on social media, with a lot of people commenting on how well Global TV is able to troll its fans. There certainly won’t be a season of Paul clones, but it is funny to think about.

Could it also be a heavy hint that there won’t be dynamic duos either? That’s one of the Big Brother 21 rumors that has been going around the internet recently.

When does Big Brother 21 start?

The first episode of the new season starts on Tuesday, June 25. It’s a one-hour season premiere, followed by Episode 2 on Wednesday, June 26. Both episodes begin at 8/7c on CBS.

There isn’t much information that has been confirmed about the summer 2019 season of the show. It is known that Julie Chen will be back as the host, but fans want to hear something specific from Jeff Schroeder on Monday.

Will Jeff give some new information about the Big Brother 21 cast? Or is he going to give something similar to the Global TV commercial, where stuff is hinted at, but nothing really gets confirmed?

Big Brother returns to CBS on June 25.