Big Brother 2019 spoilers: Who did Nick nominate for eviction?

Nick Maccarone has provided some Big Brother 2019 spoilers on the live feeds. On Friday night, the new Head of Household hosted the Nomination Ceremony. Nick has revealed who he decided to place on the block.

Nick won the Week 3 Head of Household Competition, giving him the power to nominate two people for eviction. Following the latest Whacktivity Competition on Friday, this added to the huge news coming from the house.

Who did Nick nominate for eviction?

The live feeds have revealed that Nick nominated Jessica Milagros and Cliff Hogg for eviction. He didn’t exactly stray too far from the plans that Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews have had for the house.

The nominees will get a chance to play for their survival in the Veto Competition. That will take place at some point on Saturday (July 13), with the nominees knowing how important it is to get off the block.

During the last episode, Kemi Faknule got evicted by the Big Brother cast. She now resides in Camp Comeback with David Alexander and Ovi Kabir, who were also eliminated from the game (so far).

More Big Brother 2019 spoilers to come

It was a really big deal that the Panic Power was given out on Friday. That information was revealed right before the Nomination Ceremony took place. Now the houseguests will start preparing to compete for the Power of Veto. Will Sam Smith find a way to win it again?

Nick Maccarone has a chance to really make an impact on the game this week. There is still time to seek out a backdoor eviction, especially since Nick and Bella Wang have discussed going after bigger fish. The rest of the weekend should be very exciting to watch play out on the live feeds.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.