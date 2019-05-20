Big Brother 2019 premiere date revealed: When does Season 21 start?

Big Brother will be back this summer with another round of the popular reality show. Viewers have been waiting for an official premiere date announcement and now, CBS has finally announced one.

Season 21 of Big Brother will be held to high standards following the explosive Season 20 game from last year. Could this season possible top the last one?

When will Season 21 of Big Brother premiere?

CBS announced that there will be a two-night premiere beginning June 25 and extending to June 26. It will be on Tuesday night, something different from the typical nights the show airs.

What do we know about Season 21 of Big Brother?

It looks like Julie Chen will be back to host the reality show despite her exiting The Talk following the scandal with her husband.

She is one staple viewers look forward to each summer and given that she did Celebrity Big Brother in February, seeing her around this summer for Season 21 is expected.

All of the semi-finalists have been contacted by casting. This means they will have made it to the end and will soon find out if they will have a chance to compete in the Big Brother house.

The cast is typically revealed a week before the show begins and once the houseguests enter sequester.

All #BB21 semi finalists have been called. Thanks once again to everyone who applied. Lots of tough decisions being made. — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) May 17, 2019

A brand new season is on the horizon and Big Brother fans are gearing up for their summer guilty pleasure!

Big Brother 21 premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c on CBS.