Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto in week 11?

Big Brother 20 is in week 11 and the competition is in full swing. Kaycee Clark won her first Head of Household and now, it is up to the nominees to save themselves.

Going into the week, many Big Brother viewers assumed who the nominees would be.

In fact, if you take Level 6 (now 4) out of the mix, there were only three choices for nominations this week.

Kaycee played it safe

Haleigh and Sam are on the block and will have to play for their safety in the Power of Veto competition. They have one shot to remain in the house this week and if they can’t pull it off, one of them will be headed out the door on Thursday night.

Remember, Julie Chen confirmed that this week would be a double eviction. That means that not only will the evicted person from this week head to the jury house, but another one will be sent packing within the same hour.

The Power of Veto was played super late this time

Speculation is that the tear down from the Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel proposal took a while to complete. Production then had to set up their competition, giving everyone plenty of time to get themselves amped to play.

Because of the number of people left in the Big Brother house, everyone played in the Power of Veto competition except JC. That could be an issue for him, especially if Sam or Haleigh use the PoV and remove themselves from the block.

If that were to happen, JC is the obvious replacement nomination. However, that is not what happened.

When the live feeds returned, Kaycee was wearing the Power of Veto necklace, making it her third PoV win in a row.

Historically, when Kaycee has won the POV, she has not changed the nominations. We can probably expect the same from her again this week.

The meeting will be held at some point Monday. After that, the nominations will be locked in for eviction night.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.