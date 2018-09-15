Big Brother 20 spoilers: Who did Angela nominate for eviction?

Big Brother 20 is in the final stretch. There is just a little over a week and a half left until the winner is crowned and with only five houseguests left, tensions are running high.

Angela won Head of Household after the double eviction took place. After the blindside eviction of a member of Level 6 (now 3), fans were wondering where things would go moving forward. Losing a number was no longer a big deal, especially now that Angela is a member of the final four no matter what.

Of course, many Big Brother fans had already predicted the nominations Angela would make given her undying loyalty to all things Tyler. At this point, the only options to put up were Sam and JC. Now, Angela did save JC from the chopping block on eviction night, so he may feel comfortable with the way things are happening right now.

After the live feeds were down for hours, it was confirmed that Angela did nominate Sam and JC for eviction. If one wins the Power of Veto, Kaycee would likely be the replacement nominee with the other person being evicted.

Things are coming to a close in just over a week in the Big Brother house. Angela, Kaycee, and Tyler have all made it to the end, but who will be the final two? Can Tyler actually win against anyone else besides Angela with her poor jury management?

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday nights at 9/8c on CBS.