Big Brother 20 spoilers: Sam suffers a medical emergency

Big Brother 20 has definitely taken a toll on Sam Bledsoe. She has expressed feeling lonely and recently was quite upset in the house.

After losing Bayleigh to the jury house last week, Sam appeared to get it together. Prior to the eviction, she was crying a lot and there was concern she would self-evict or end up under a doctor’s care. Fortunately, neither occurred.

Last night, a Big Brother insider revealed that Sam had an allergic reaction to something she had eaten. There are varying accounts on what it was that set it off, but she immediately began experiencing swelling in her lips.

Still developing! Sam is still in the DR and doing OK now. Medic saw her immediately. Doc has power to request she is held for 12 hours or brought to facility for observation due to risk of post-anaphylaxis. Not sure will. TBA if she has to go offsite for monitoring.#BB20 — REALvegas4sure #bb20 (@realvegas4sure) August 18, 2018

Sam was taken to the diary room and monitored to see what would happen next. Big Brother was concerned about her, but thankfully, she was able to resume playing the game and returned to the house last night after a few hours.

This morning, Sam appears to be doing much better. Today is a big day for the Big Brother players, so hopefully, she continues to feel better as the hours pass.

Zingbot will be headed into the Big Brother house at some point and the footage will be shown on Wednesday night’s show.

Today the Power of Veto will be played as well. With Scottie and Brett on the block, there is a lot at stake. It was leaked that the competition is the hide and go seek game, something that could be good for the two nominees.

It will be interesting to see whether Sam is picked to play in the Power of Veto competition or if she will be sitting this one out.

Big Brother airs Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c and Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.