Big Brother 19 couple Cody Nickson, Jessica Graf share video of baby Maverick

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf were part of the Big Brother 19 cast during summer 2017. They became involved in a showmance during the show and the relationship evolved once they left the house.

Jessica was sent home before the BB19 jury started getting formed, but Cody made it to the jury house, forcing the couple to be apart for a majority of the season. They reunited during the season finale.

Since their time on the show, Cody and Jessica went on to win The Amazing Race (and the $1 million prize), they got married, and Jessica gave birth to a baby girl named Maverick Nickson.

Cody also has a daughter named Paisley from a previous relationship. She was seven years old when Maverick was born. It was huge news that the Big Brother couple had a baby and they have been very forthcoming with social media posts about their growing family.

The Instagram post and video below were shared by Cody and it shows their baby girl speaking. Take a look, because it is one of the cuter things you are going to see online today.

Would Cody and Jessica return for Big Brother: All-Stars?

There has been some debate about how interesting a season of duos would work on a show like Big Brother. It could certainly be a lot of fun if showmances or friendships from the reality competition show returned to compete for the $500,000 prize in a season of All-Stars.

If Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone are still an item that could be fun. Same with Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from Big Brother 20, who are still happily living together. Add Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf to that equation and it would certainly ramp up the entertainment level of a duos season.

Would Cody and Jessica return to the show after just having a baby? Maybe not. But it’s always fun to debate about who would be good as a returning houseguest in the future.

Big Brother returns with new episodes on CBS during summer 2020.