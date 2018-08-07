Bibiana Julian on Bachelor in Paradise: Is the third time the charm for her?

Bibiana Julian is back for another shot at love. Bibiana hasn’t had the most successful track record in the Bachelor family when it comes to finding love.

Julian, the executive assistant from Miami, was sent home during her third week of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She didn’t get far and was sent home with two other ladies.

Bibiana then returned to find love on The Bachelor Winter Games but ended up single once again. While some fans think she’s entertaining to watch, others think she’s simply too much.

Perhaps she’s an acquired taste and may take a special man to make her happy. If you don’t know much about her, here’s something to know before tonight’s premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

After being on various shows in the Bachelor family, it sounds like Bibiana Julian has grown herself quite a following. In fact, she’s now getting paid to do Instagram ads, and she’s a partner of the Fab Fit Fun box.

The girls booted from these shows are often mocked for pursuing blogging and Instagram ads, but it sounds like Bibiana is one of those that made it work.

It also seems that Bibiana Julian loves to travel and she doesn’t mind getting caught without makeup or in a cocktail dress. On Instagram, she recently shared a selfie from an airport bathroom, possibly coming back from Mexico.

🚫no filters permitted in Greece 🤚🏻#milos A post shared by BIBIANA JULIAN (@bibi_julz) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Bibiana Julian isn’t scared of showing off her curves. On her Instagram, you can easily find photos of her in her bikini and she’s confident in her body. This is refreshing considering some of the girls on the show are very skinny.

Do you think Bibiana Julian will find love on Bachelor in Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.