Beyond the Pole exclusive: Will LingLing end up on the street?

On the new series, Beyond the Pole, the women have revealed that dancing makes them good money – really good money. But without the rest of her life stable, LingLing is having a hard time focusing on what is most important. With no place to live, LingLing was worried she might have to quit the show.

Not wanting her to do anything rash and not wanting her off the show, Beyond the Pole EP Shante Paige met with LingLing to see what she could do to help.

That’s when LingLing explained, “If I can’t find somewhere to lay my head at night, I’m going to have to go.”

In tears, LingLing tells Shante that she’s trying to get herself together but that she’s not having any luck finding housing that is both safe and reliable.

“I felt that there was nothing more that could be wrong with my situation,” LingLing said. “The show is so much for me. This show tells me, who I am and my struggle and my fight, but at the same time, I need stability. I need a roof over my head.”

“I know this is difficult,” Shante told LingLing. “And I commend you for coming back and even trying, you know, to do this show. The more layers you tell us about yourself, it’s like there’s nowhere else to go but up.”

And that’s where LingLing is stuck. She wants to continue on this journey and keep telling her story but needs a home to call her own. She’s been stressed out and wonders if she’s hit rock bottom.

A lot of money can be made in the club, but what good is it if LingLing can’t get someone to rent her an apartment? With a recent eviction on her record, it’s hard to find anyone to give her a chance. Plus, those who said they would let her live with them keep taking advantage of her. Will she be able to overcome the threat of living on the street?

Beyond the Pole airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.