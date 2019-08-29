Beyond the Pole exclusive: LeaLea is cancer free and ready to show off her assets

The sweet LeaLea is more than just a dancer or a reality star. She’s a cancer survivor with a whole new lease on life, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from the next episode of WEtv’s Beyond the Pole.

In the Beyond the Pole preview, we see LeaLea working it for the camera. As she flips her hair and poses for the camera, they start to talk about all she has overcome — and it’s a lot!

“Everybody knows cancer is a monster,” LeaLea begins. “You know what I mean? It’s ugly. But there’s beauty in the struggle. You know, there’s beauty in the struggle and I wanted to kind of show that, you know? Because it’s not about what you go through. It’s about how you go through it.”

LeaLea goes into even more depth about her cancer struggle as she discusses her reasons for this photoshoot with the photographer.

“People think once you hear that ‘Oh, cancer-free’ phone call and that’s it,” LeaLea continues. “No, there’s so much more. You have to pick up the pieces of your life. So this piece is more important than just showing the story. It shows how you pick the pieces up of your life after a struggle.

“A lot of times, I’m on stage, naked every night fully covered. If that makes any sense,” she explained. “But this is the first time that I get to be fully covered and naked.”

That’s when the photographer asks LeaLea if she would mind being photographed topless but covering her breasts with her arm. And LeaLea is more than fine with that. She’s ready to show off her “new tits”

But it’s about more than just showing off her new implants for a thrill. Her story is powerful and has the potential to inspire other cancer survivors and just to help others understand what she went through to be here today.

Beyond the Pole airs Thursdays at 10:30 ET on WEtv.