Bethenny Frankel’s new boyfriend called ‘great,’ ‘adorable’ and ‘cool’ by RHONY co-star

Bethenny Frankel has chosen to keep her new boyfriend, Paul Bernon, away from The Real Housewives of New York. As her co-stars have noted, they realized that things were becoming more serious, as Bethenny would spend time talking to him on the phone when they were all hanging out together.

Even though Paul hasn’t filmed for the Bravo show, some of her co-stars have met him. Now, they’re all gushing about him, and how he has helped pick her up after Dennis Shields’ sudden death.

On the Real Housewives of New York City After Show, Luann de Lesseps and the other ladies dish on Bethenny’s new boyfriend.

“I don’t know Bethenny’s new boyfriend,” Luann noted, as she hasn’t met him yet.

“He’s great, he’s adorable, and he’s cool, and he’s fun,” Tinsley Mortimer revealed along with her mother during the Real Housewives of New York City After Show, noting that she had actually met him twice.

Tinsley and her mother Dale also note that his parents are hilarious, revealing that they may know a lot about Paul and his family. Luann, however, appears to think that Bethenny hasn’t been honest about how long they have been together.

“I’m beginning to think that this relationship she has going on has been going on for longer than we think,” Luann adds.

Sonja Morgan reveals that she thinks Paul has been a huge support system for Bethenny, as she suddenly lost Dennis last summer. Even though they weren’t dating at the time, they remained close.

“I don’t think Bethenny necessarily moved on from Dennis, but having Paul to hold her hand and be there for her, because she knew him previously,” Sonja explains, adding, “I was worried about Bethenny going into her cave and becoming very depressed. This is a much better thing for her to have Paul.”

Dorinda Medley noted that no one should have an opinion about how to handle grief. Of course, she knows what she’s talking about. She lost her husband Richard to cancer, forcing her to deal with grief in her own way. Bethenny having Paul to talk to appeared to be a perfect way for her to grieve and move on at the same time.

