Bethenny Frankel’s Father’s Day post goes to Dennis, not Jason Hoppy or Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a sweet message to someone who has played a positive role in her daughter’s life. On Instagram, Bethenny posted a photo of Dennis Shields going swimming with her daughter Bryn.

“Happy Father’s Day. In memory of Dennis, a man who was a father of five beautiful children and a beautiful influence in my daughter’s life,” Bethenny wrote on Instagram yesterday to celebrate Father’s Day.

Dennis and Bethenny had dated on-and-off for a few years but she had kept him mostly out of the spotlight. Then, last August, he suddenly passed away from an accidental drug overdose.

Bethenny would later reveal on The Real Housewives of New York that she wasn’t dating him at the time of his death. She also revealed that he had proposed in April 2018, just months prior to passing away.

Since his death, Bethenny Frankel has been linked to Paul Bernon, a Boston businessman. She didn’t mention Paul in her Father’s Day post.

In addition, Bethenny didn’t make mention of Bryn’s biological father, Jason Hoppy, either. The two have been in bitter legal proceedings for years, fighting over everything from money to custody in their lengthy divorce battle. Bethenny wants full custody of her daughter and has been attending court to share her concerns with the judge.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently airing on Bravo and Bethenny is just starting to open up about her new relationship with Paul Bernon. It’s unknown whether he will film the Bravo show.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.