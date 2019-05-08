Bethenny Frankel and RHONY co-stars turning on Luann during sobriety struggles

Bethenny Frankel is starting to turn on Luann de Lesseps on The Real Housewives of New York as fans will see during Wednesday’s episode. Bethenny, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, and Sonja Morgan, are at dinner when they start to rehash a Halloween party that Luann had hosted.

During this time, Bethenny opens up about some text messages she received from Luann about her Halloween costume, calling it over the top. That’s interesting, given Luann was accused of doing a blackface costume last year.

But things didn’t end there. Bethenny was also slammed for leaving Luann’s performance for her cabaret show. Luann has repeatedly said that the support of her friends is important, as she’s trying to stay sober. She doesn’t want any triggers.

“I saw her, she said, ‘Is Bethenny here?’ I said, ‘No. She had to home to [her daughter,] Brynn.’ She said, ‘What? To watch her sleep?'” Dorinda tells Bethenny after Luann got mad that Bethenny had left in the middle of her performance.

“To watch her sleep?” Bethenny questions, as the comments about Bryn set her off. “Cause you used to leave your kids every night to go out to nightclubs? I don’t do that. Why is she constantly making these digs at me? She’s making a dig, and never to my face.”

This is particularly hurtful for Bethenny, as she was a large part of the intervention that helped save Luann de Lesseps when she relapsed last year, missing out on the Real Housewives of New York reunion special.

It’s interesting because Luann has previously thanked Bethenny for being there for her.

“We have our disagreements, Bethenny and I, you’re gonna see some of those happening on the show,” Luann said back in February during an interview with ET Online. “[But] Bethenny has been great to me and helpful in terms of helping through this difficult time in my life, and I really appreciate that, of course.”

It will be interesting to see how their friendship handles these recent digs, given Bethenny almost saved Luann’s life during her relapse.

