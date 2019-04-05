Bethenny Frankel addresses Ramona’s comment that a scary figure looks like her

Bethenny Frankel is heading to The Berkshires during next week’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York, where the ladies are celebrating Halloween.

Usually, the ladies head to the Berkshires home during late November for Christmas, but this year, it’s all about Halloween.

Dorinda Medley pulled out all the stops to make the home scary, including adding a figurine that has dark hair and looks frightening. The figurine caught the attention of Ramona Singer, who claimed it looks exactly like Bethenny.

Medley made the comment before Frankel arrived at the Berkshires, so she couldn’t address it at the time. However, Bethenny now reveals that she couldn’t agree more.

On Twitter, she said that the figure does actually look like her.

I think it looks like me https://t.co/m91ZBtfQqT — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) April 5, 2019

In case you haven’t seen it, a Twitter user compared a photo of the figurine to Bethenny Frankel breaking down in Miami when she learned that Thomas D’Agostino had cheated on Luann de Lesseps at the Regency Hotel with another woman.

Pretty close!! Funny as Hell. But nothing could match her royal Countess falling in the bushes.. 😂❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gEWKn1sUl8 — pam333 (@pami333__) April 5, 2019

While Dorinda Medley may not have thought about her figure looking like Bethenny, many fans made the comparison. Luckily, Frankel doesn’t mind the comparison, sharing that she can definitely make fun of herself.

Based on the previews to come, there will be plenty of drama in the Berkshires, so maybe Bethenny will end up looking like the figure again by the end of the trip.

The previews of the upcoming episodes reveal Bethenny is one of the women who put Luann de Lesseps in her place, as she starts to act self-entitled and selfish. However, it doesn’t sound like this will happen in the Berkshires episodes.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.