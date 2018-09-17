Bethenny and Fredrik season 2: Will the show return to Bravo?

Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund teamed up for a spin-off show, where the two combined their passions – remodeling an apartment and selling it to excited buyers.

Bethenny, who is best known for her role on The Real Housewives of New York, and Fredrik, who is on Million Dollar Listing New York, are actually friends in real life. While teaming up for the show appeared to be a good idea, it was clear that Fredrik didn’t always enjoy being on the receiving end of Frankel’s demands.

Even during the first season of the show, you could feel the tension between them. Many guessed that a second season wouldn’t happen, and it was clear that both of them were powerhouse entrepreneurs and wanted different things for the apartment. For example, while Bethenny wanted to keep the budget down, Fredrik wanted to splurge on marble.

So, will these two come back for a second season? Bravo has yet to announce anything about the fate of this show, but it could just be the timing. Since they are working on flipping apartments together, they need months to film the show, not weeks. Plus, some of the first promo articles for the first season of Bethenny & Fredrik didn’t start popping up until December, about three months before the show premiered.

Bethenny and Fredrik have both kept silent about a possible second season. In June of this year, Fredrik visited Andy Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live. When a caller asked him if he liked working with Bethenny and whether he’d do it again, he replied that he doesn’t see it happening.

“I honestly don’t think we’re gonna work together. We’re cool. We’re friends,” Eklund replied, but when he looked at Andy Cohen during the interview and Andy smirked, Fredrik added, “[She] and I are cool. It was a lot. We had a lot of fun too. A lot of fun.”

If we should speculate, we’d say that there’s a good chance of the show returning. Even though they may not see eye-to-eye on some things, they both had fun renovating the apartment. In addition, they are both professionals and continue to film shows for Bravo even though they aren’t always happy about what is going on in their lives. Other influencing factors could include ratings and viewer reactions to the show. Bravo may make a decision later this summer.

Bethenny & Fredrik could be renewed later this year for a premiere date in the spring, 2019.